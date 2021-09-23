Ogun trains tax officers ahead of e-revenue collection

The Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has trained tax officers ahead of the switch to digital revenue collection services.

The digital switch is aimed at improving revenue generation and plug financial leakages in the system.

Speaking at the training in Abeokuta, Biodun Adeleye, the special adviser to the governor on revenue, said it was to empower the tax officers for a seamless operation by OGIRS, adding that the agency would be at advantage when relevant officers are acquainted with new trends in tax related issues.

“I want you to contribute and ask questions to clear all grey areas. With this e-services, all operations in the agency will be seamless, our direct assessment, stamp duties and so on will be processed with ease”, he said.

Earlier, Kayode Odunlami, the consultant on software development, Bureau of Information Technology, emphasised the significance of establishing a portal for OGIRS services.

He noted that it would block revenue leakages, drag more people into the tax net while OGIRS would benefit from the e-portal of the ministry of industry, trade and investment.

It would be recalled that Olugbenga Olaleye, the executive chairman of OGIRS, when defending the agency’s budget at the state House of Assembly, said that all services of the agency would be automated for both taxpayers and tax officers to transact their businesses at the comfort of their homes and offices.