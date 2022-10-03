October 1: Nigerians are suffering hardship, says Bauchi Governor

The Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has says that Nigerians are in a hardship .

In his October 1 goodwill message Saturday, Bala urged government at all levels to try to end the hardship that is cowing the masses in the country.

Governor Bala added that his administration has played a vital role by giving it’s people palliative measures to reduce the poverty level in the state.

“We are not unmindful of the present hardship being experienced as a result of the downturn in the nation’s economy,” he said.

“Let me assure you that we shall continue to take palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effect of the hardship on the people.”

He added that along with “Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme ( KEEP ) which has been launched in 19 out of the 20 Local Government Areas, the government will also seek other means and ways of improving the socio-economic condition of the generality of the people of the State through collaboration with public spirited organizations and individuals.

“By the grace of God we shall overcome the hardship with your support, understanding and cooperation,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion of the celebration of the 62nd Independence anniversary of Nigeria, the governor urged citizens to continue to reflect on the struggle and sacrifice of the founding fathers of the country.

“Let’s strive to ensure that their labour shall not be in vain” he advised.

“It is gratifying to note that sixty two years after independence we have belied the skepticism on our ability to govern ourselves.

“Today, we have shown to the world that we are not only able to govern ourselves, but are able to understand our differences, respect each other’s values and unite towards developing our country despite our diverse cultures.

“We suffered serious setbacks in the political arena which seriously affected our political and economic growth.”