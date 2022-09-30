October 1: Buhari to give Independence Day speech Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday October 1, 2022, address the nation as part of activities marking the Independence Day anniversary.

The live broadcast is expected to be on the Nigerian Television Authority ( NTA), from 7 am.

Read also: NIGERIA@62 – By now, free access to mental health services should be in place

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, advised all television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria, for the broadcast.

This year’s broadcast is significant, as it will be the last to be made by the President on the 1st of October, as part of Nigeria’s Independence Day, since his tenure will end on the 29th of May, 2023.