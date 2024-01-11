Obudu Cattle Ranch can sustain C’River in beef, milk if revived – Expert

Simon Ogbaji, an agric expert in Cross River, says the Obudu Cattle Ranch can sustain the production of beef and dairy products in Cross River if revived.

Ogbaji stated this on Thursday in Calabar, noting that the Ranch was not all about the resort, tourism and entertainment.

The Obudu Cattle Ranch which is now known as the Obudu Mountain Resort is located on the Obudu plateau in the northern part of Cross River, close to the Cameroon boundaries and belongs to the government of Cross River.

The consultant with the state’s Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Aquaculture called on Governor Bassey Otu to look in the direction of the ranch, noting that the state had huge potential for livestock production.

According to him, in the 1970s, there was a massive production of beef and milk at the ranch which were transported to Calabar and the facilities are still there, only abandoned.

The former director of livestock in the state ministry of agriculture said with few resources out there, there would be the production of enough livestock for the state.

“The ranch is not all about tourism; in the days of former Governor Donald Duke, the Ranch was conceded to a company called Farm Fresh but they could not manage it, while Liyel Imoke took it from Farm Fresh and handed it to another company to run.

“Since then, nothing has happened in the ranch, maybe it is political, otherwise, the facilities are still there, including the dairy houses with a large expanse of grazing land.

“If the ranch is put to use, we will not depend on the north for beef production again, as there will be enough production of milk and beef in Cross River,” he noted.

Ogbaji added that apart from having an expanse of land for grazing in a secure environment, the people of the area were interested in cattle rearing, all the state needed to do was to engage them.