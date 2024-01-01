Oborevwori turns to God on behalf of Delta, vows to deliver quality service

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Monday said he was trusting God for better things for Deltans in this 2024.even as he assured that his seven months administration was committed

to the sustainable development and advancement of the state through his MORE Agenda.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Oborevwori urged them to continue to remain united, focused and peaceful as they enter the year 2024.

The governor in a statement by Festus Ahon, his chief press secretary (CPS) reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing quality and enhanced service delivery to Deltans, and expressed confidence that God would perfect everything concerning Delta and Nigeria in the new year.

He noted that the year 2023 was a challenging but very eventful year and thanked God for what his administration has achieved in the past seven months.

He urged the people of the state to remain prayerful, peaceful and law- abiding for the greater things to manifest.

“To demonstrate our readiness to hit the ground running in 2024, we are one of the first states in the country to sign our 2024 Budget into law, and we are prepared for the onerous task of providing the people with good governance.

“Furthermore, our administration recorded huge milestones in just six months in office with the award of N78 billion contracts for flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion projects in Warri and Effurun area of the state to world class construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.”

The governor added that his administration had, in the last seven months, kept faith with his promises to the people, assuring that more developments awaited the people in the coming months and years.

“We have been doing our best to ensure that the developmental needs of the state are attended to by applying the level of prudence and fiscal discipline that the present challenges demand.”

He urged Deltans to remain peaceful and live in amity with their neighbours in order to enhance security in the state, which, according to him, is one of the core elements of the MORE agenda.

By the grace of God, the year 2024 promises to be a greater year of God’s blessings to our people and my prayer is that Almighty God will meet Deltans and Nigerians at the point of their needs, he stated.