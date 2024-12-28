Oborevwori hopeful of more investments in Delta’s hospitality industry 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has attributed the rapid growth of the hospitality industry in Asaba the state capital, to the prevailing peace and security even as he is hopeful of more investments in the sector. Speaking at the official opening of Telso Hotel, the governor said Delta State has become an investment destination and that more hotels had opened in the past eight years.

Despite the increase, the state capital needs more investments in the hospitality industry and Telso hotel is a welcomed addition to the rapidly growing hospitality industry in Asaba, he said.

“In the last eight years, Asaba has been wearing a new look because the place is peaceful and so many of our brothers across the Niger found here more comfortable to stay and even live. “What is more interesting, is that they come here during the festive periods, stay and go home from here and come back the same day because they know that Asaba is safe.

“So this hotel is an addition because we need more hotels. Sometimes getting accommodation is a problem. “Today, we thank God that this beautiful edifice has been completed and ready to be put to use. This will serve our people. I commend you for the good work you have done because we want beautiful hotels in Asaba.

“We need more of these investments. When the place is peaceful people come to invest and that’s why you see that people come to Asaba to invest. He turned to Epiphany Azinge, the Asagba of Asaba, assuring him of his administration’s commitment to fix roads in the state capital.

I want to assure you that a lot of these roads in Asaba will be fixed this dry season and when we are through, you will hardly see potholes in Asaba, he told the professor.

“We are also trying to talk to the Federal government to allow us to fix some of these Federal roads. Sometimes you move into a road and you are told it is under contract that we cannot repair it. But the ones they cannot do, we will do because our people are the ones using the roads. So whether it is state or federal road, we will fix them.”

Shedrack Rapu, the managing director of Telso Hotel in his welcome address thanked the governor for coming and commended him for his encouragement. He assured that the Hotel will keep to its standards to guarantee customer satisfaction.

