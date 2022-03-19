Obi, Umeh say Soludo ‘ll boost Anambra development

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and, Victor Umeh, former national chairman of All Grand Alliance Progressive Party (APGA), says Governor Chukwuma Sọludo’s visionary leadership will boost development in Anambra.

Reacting to Soludo’s inauguration on Thursday as the fifth governor of the state, Obi said Soludo would do the needful, looking at his campaign promises to the people.

“I am sure looking at his promises and everything; he will do the needful, especially pulling the people out of poverty, making sure that our children are in school, and ensuring health care services and security.

“I am happy the way things are going, I listened to the new governor, if I look at his promises during the election, which he will strive to fulfill and what he said at the inauguration, you will see that he is committed to critical areas of development,” Obi said.

The former governor, who said he attended Soludo’s inauguration on invitation and personal friend, noted that he would continue to support anything to make Anambra State and Nigeria better.

“My commitment is building a better nation, a better society, and a better state,” he said.

In his reaction, Umeh said APGA had recorded a spectacular third transition in government in the state, from Peter Obi to Willie Obiano and now Soludo.

“We are starting another eight years for Soludo. It is not easy. It was a result of the hard work we have done in the state.

“Our successive governments have performed to the displeasure of our opponents because when were preparing for the election, they were saying that we have failed and long enough to go.

“But when people saw the superlative performances of our successive governments and peace in the state, our people raise in unionism to give us another mandate.

“I know the part Soludo has taken nobody will take from him for the next eight years, so APGA will be here for 24 years.

“By the time we get to that threshold, we are going to look for another candidate who will be even better than Soludo to take the anchor and continue to propel development in the state

“This is the first time a governor is sworn-in and he moves straight into the office, that is the essence of his office change which he promised, he said he has come to change things, the way it is done in the past,” Umeh said.

He urged the people to stand with Soludo and change will come, but not without some pains.