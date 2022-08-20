Obi pays courtesy visit to Olu of Warri

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, on the occasion of the monarch’s first anniversary of ascension to the throne.

Olu of Warri’s first anniversary celebration will continue on Saturday (today) at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri, with cultural display and homage paying by Itsekiri sons and daughters home and abroad.

The monarch is the 21st king to mount the throne.

Obi’s visit was in continuation with his countrywide consultation.