Obi leads in 11 LGAs out of 15 released results in Edo

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), is ahead of other political parties in the results so far announced for 15 local government areas of Edo State.

Edo State has 18 local government areas and of the figure, the Labour Party presidential standard-bearer has won 11 areas while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has 4 LGAs in his pocket. However, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to win any local government area.

Following the announcement of the results of the 15 council areas and votes, there are three more local government areas yet to be announced and they include, Ovia North East, Etsako East, Etsako West.

As of the time of filing this report, Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the State collation officer and Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, is awaiting the results of the three LGAs.