Obi Cubana launches Odogwu Bitters

Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has ventured into another line of business with the launch of Odogwu Bitters.

According to the official Instagram page of Odogwu Bitters, Odogwu Bitters is the number one herbal alcoholic drink, energy booster that helps in increasing the libido, provides antioxidants and helps the body fight flu.

The alcoholic drink is going to be sold both locally and internationally and has been distributed to different states of the nation such as Osun, Lagos, Delta, Abuja, Nasarawa, Anambra (Onitsha) and Rivers. It has also been exported to London.

Odogwu bitters is a unique kind of herbal drink, just like other bitters which were supposedly made for the little masses but “it has now become luxury and stands at par with champagnes, hence the name ODOGWU.”

Some popular figures such as Yul Edochie, Omoni Oboli, Chinedu Ikedieze and even new music artiste known as Portable, who signed a whopping N50 million deal with the billionaire, have endorsed the product with pictures and videos showing them distributing or having a drink.

Videos on Instagram also show that many of the youths in the eastern region have welcomed the luxury bitters. In some videos, the bitters were distributed to places like trade fair in Lagos and Yaba, where many people came out hailing and receiving the product.

Some posters of the alcoholic drink also show that the drink is not restricted to a particular tribe. “Odogwu no dey look face.

Odogwu is for everybody,” which means that anybody from any tribe in Nigeria or anywhere in any part of the world can take the bitters. The alcoholic drink is NAFDAC trusted and approved with registration number 08-3849L.

The launch date for the said alcoholic drink is 22nd of March, 2022 but much advertisement has been made already. Odogwu bitters is just one of the five new beverages the Nigerian entrepreneur and businessman is set to establish in 2022.