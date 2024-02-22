Obaseki’s anointed aspirant, Ighodalo wins Edo parallel guber primary

The anointed aspirant of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Asue Ighodalo has emerged winner of the Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) parallel Governorship Primaries.

Ighodalo, former Chairman of Sterling Bank, emerged victorious with 577 votes.

Earlier Thursday, Philip Shaibu, Edo State Deputy Governor, had emerged winner in another gubernatorial primary held earlier on Thursday.

The primary that produced Ighodalo was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at the Samuel Ogbomudia Stadium lawn tennis court.

Two aspirants, Omosede Igbinedion and Ogbeide Ihama withdrew from the contest before voting by the delegates started.

The scores are announced after counting by the Electoral Committee are as follows:

Anslem Ojezua: 0

Felix Akhabue: 0

Philip Shuabu: 1

Amb. Martins: 0

Barr. Esene: 0

Asue. Ighodalo: 577

Omosede: Withdrew

Ogbeide Ihama: Withdrew

Void votes: 6