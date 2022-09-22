Obaseki trims MDAs to 72, ministries now 18

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has cut down ministries in the state from 22 to 18, while Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been reduced from 105 to 72.

Andrew Emwanta, the commissioner for communication and orientation, who made this known after the weekly executive council meeting chaired by the governor in Benin City, on Wednesday, said the changes was to reduce wastage and avoid duplication of functions in the face of economic problems.

He said: “At today’s meeting, the council received a memo from the office of the secretary to the state government which was presented by the head of service, Anthony Okungbowa, for the restructuring and rationalisation of MDAs in Edo and was graciously approved by the council.

“The details of this memo include the reduction of ministries from 22 to 18 and the reduction of MDAs from 105 to 72. The idea behind this is to reduce wastages and avoid duplication of functions especially when we have an economic situation that requires prudence on the part of the government.

“So, if at the federal level there is this talk of reducing its bureaucracy and MDAs, Edo State is now blazing a trail in walking the talk. To this end, a new office has been created, the office of special duties to be headed by a commissioner”.

Joan Oviawe, commissioner for education, on her part, warned head teachers in public schools against extortion by imposing illegal levies on students.

She maintained that public schools in the state are free and compulsory, warning that defaulting head teachers will be prosecuted accordingly.

“The ministry of education has been mandated that on no condition should any child be driven out of school for their inability to pay whatever fees. The meeting further reiterated, particularly the state governor, Obaseki, that public education in Edo remains free and compulsory.

“The ministry has, therefore, been mandated to go back and review the current levies for school fees and other auxiliary costs that school heads are currently charging students and ensure that we reduce it to the barest minimum and let our school heads, including headmasters and principals, know that after this week any school head that is found to be extorting parents will not only face disciplinary actions in line with civil service rules but will also be prosecuted,” Oviawe said.