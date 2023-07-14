Obaseki takes over revenue generation to meet 2023 target

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Thursday said all revenue collection functions of government will now come under the direct supervision of his office in order to meet the N62bn revenue target by year-end.

Obaseki, in a statement issued by Crusoe Osagie, his special adviser on media projects, in Benin City, said “At the end of the month of June 2023, the Governor’s Office reviewed the year-to-date revenue status of the government, showing that earnings fell under the N30bn target.

“On account of that, the governor has queried all permanent secretaries and heads of revenue-generating agencies within government, including the local government areas (LGAs), who have not met their mid-year target.

“He has ordered that they are now to come under the direct supervision of the Governor’s Office to ensure the attainment of the N62bn target at the end of the year,” the governor said.