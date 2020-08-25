Obaseki swears in new commissioners, others

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sworn in Lawrence Ogieva as the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs and and Alex Oleije as the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability.

The governor also swore in three members of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) and four others into the Edo State Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

He charged the newly sworn-in public officials not to be distracted by the political activities in the build-up to the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state, but strive to contribute significantly to the development of the state.

Members of the Judicial Service Commission sworn in are Bamidele Omoniyi Edokpayi; Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar; Anthony Ekata Ogbeibu, and Felicia Eraze Ogbeide.

Those inaugurated into the EDSOGPADEC board include Imodagbe Shaibu Abdullahi; Daniel Ehi Enebi, and Charles Omosuyi Aideyan.

The governor told the newly sworn-in public servants not to take their eyes off the ball as the government would run through November 11, 2020.

“I charge all of you to be focused and take your jobs seriously as there is still so much to be done from now till November 11th this year,” he said.

Governor Obaseki assured the new commissioners of his support in assisting them carry out their roles.

“Following the political changes witnessed in the state, we decided to call on you to fill the vacant positions that have surfaced and join us to run the government. Rest assured that you will receive the fullest cooperation,” Obaseki said.

“You are joining the government at a very interesting time in the political history of the state. Even though we are going through a period of heightened political activities, the business of governance continues,” he said.

Addressing the members of EDSOGPADEC, the governor said, “The commission you are joining today have been radically restructured and have taken tremendous and far reaching projects across oil and gas producing areas.

“It has also changed the course of the development activities in oil producing communities. We are looking beyond oil as we plan to invest portion earned from oil. I congratulate the commission for the bold effort in being an equity investor in the modular refinery which is almost completed.”

He tasked members of the commission to think outside the box and bring up new initiatives of investment in the non-oil sector while tapping into the potentials of the modular refinery when fully on stream.

In their separate responses, the sworn-in officials pledged their loyalty to the vision of the Obaseki-led administration in the various tasks ahead.