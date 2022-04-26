Obaseki seeks increased global action to reduce malaria burden

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, Monday, urged global stakeholders to bridge the funding gap in achieving a malaria-free future by exploring innovative approaches to stimulate investments in the prevention and control of the disease.

Obaseki made the call in Benin City in commemoration of world malaria day, marked every April 25, by the World Health Organisation (WHO), to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment to malaria prevention and control.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives,” he urged youths to support the global effort to eliminate malaria by developing innovations and technologies for the prevention and treatment of the disease.

“As we commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day, we must reinforce efforts and strengthen alliances to reduce the burden of the malaria disease, one of the world’s oldest and deadliest diseases estimated to have claimed over 627, 000 lives in about 85 countries in one year.

“If the 2030 zero-malaria target must be achieved, we must embrace multi-sectoral collaborations, public-private partnerships and technology-led solutions, leveraging on the innate potential of the youths, to establish a robust malaria control programme, ensuring the prevention, detection and cure of the disease.

“While governments across all levels intensify efforts at improving community-focused malaria interventions, especially in hard-to-reach communities, global stakeholders must strive to bridge the funding gap in achieving a future free of malaria by exploring innovative approaches to stimulate investments in the prevention and control of the disease,” Obaseki said.

The governor added that his government has embarked on interventions, including the distribution of treated mosquito nets, advocacy, and others to ensure that the people are properly equipped to fight malaria.