Obaseki restates commitment to workers, pensioners’ welfare

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has restated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state.

This is as the governor approved the payment of salaries and pensions for the month of August.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor gave the directive in line with the standing order for prompt payment of salary and pension obligations to workers.

“We are glad, as always, to report that August salary and pension have been paid in line with the directive of the governor, whose financial sagacity has kept the state’s economy healthy despite shocks from the internal and external environments,” Osagie said.

“Last month, salaries and pension even came earlier because of the Sallah celebrations. Much as this is a statutory duty of government, we must also note that it is a time when a lot of states are in dire straits amid the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the lull in revenue, due to low crude oil prices,” he said.