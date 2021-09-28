Obaseki reappoints five ex- commissioners

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday released names of 11 persons to be appointed as commissioners in the state executive council and two Special Advisers.

Obaseki forwarded the eleven commissioner-nominees to the Edo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The release came more than 10 months after he took the oath of office for a second term as governor of the state on November 12, 2020.

Five of the former commissioners were returned. They are Monday Osaigbovo, former commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources and later deployed to Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Maria Edeko, former commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development; Moses Agbukor, ministry of Energy and Water Resources and Otse Momoh-Omorogbe, the former commissioner in charge of Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Joseph Eboigbe Osazewinde, commissioner for Finance.

The new nominees are Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, the state solicitor General; Joan Osa Oviawe, the executive director of the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Osaze Ethan Uzamere, the immediate past chief of staff to the governor; Isoken Omo, executive chairman of the Edo Development And Property Agency; Andrew Emwanta, a law lecturer at the University of Calabar and the immediate past Senior Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Others are Obehi Akoria, an associate professor of medicine at, University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The governor also reappointed Crusoe Osagie, as Special Adviser on Media Projects while Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun as Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects, and Performance Management.

With the eleven commissioner nominees, seven nominees are still being awaited to complete the 18 commissioners earlier proposed to be appointed.