Obaseki commits to 12.7km Imiekuri Road project, more job opportunities in Okpella

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of Imiekuri Okpella that his administration would construct the Imiekuri-Okpella Road and also expand opportunities for jobs creation through strong synergy with private sector players in the minerals and mining sector operating in the area.

Speaking to party faithful in ward 6 Imiekuri Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area, Governor Obaseki said the state of the road was worrisome, adding that his administration would ensure it gets fixed.

“I have seen the state of this road. I promise that this road will be tarred within the next 24 months. You are aware that we have delivered a number of other road projects in the area. This will not be an exception,” Obaseki said.

“The 12.7km road is important to the economic development of this area. We will fix it and open up the area,” he said.

Obaseki assured that he would meet with the management of the two notable investors in the area, Dangote and BUA industries, whose investments in Okpella are worth N6 billion, to harmonise how best to engage more residents in the area in their factories and other key mid-level and management positions.

“I will sit down with the management of both companies and let them see reasons why the people in this area should be those working in these cement factories,” he said.

The Otaru of Okpella Kingdom, Victor Eneshioagbe Odaboi, led a victory prayer for the governor and his deputy, calling on God Almighty to ensure they emerge victorious at the poll.

He expressed confidence that the governor’s second term in office will bring about greater development in all sectors, including human capital development.

Olowu Kayode, a PDP leader in the ward, urged the people to come out en masse on September 19 to cast their votes for the Edo State governor.