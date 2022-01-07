Obasanjo visits family of late Olubadan in Ibadan

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday eulogized the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji saying that “You lived for the service of family, community, state and the nation. You served committedly and God granted you longevity.

Obasanjo, while praying for the repose of the soul of the departed monarch, promised his readiness to assist the family whenever the need arises.

According to the former President who visited the family of the late Oba Adetunji we pray that your soul will be with your creator and the family and community will continue to thrive.

Olubadan died at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan in the early hours of Sunday, at the age of 93.

The monarch has been buried in line with Islamic rites.

He was buried at his palace

Present at the palace to receive the former President were the queen, Rasheedat Adetunji and Nureni Akanbi who doubles as the Gbonka Balogun of Ibadan land.

Obasanjo arrived at the palace around 7:10am.

The former President was accompanied by Olayiwola Olakojo, the former secretary to the government of Oyo State.