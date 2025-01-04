Obasanjo rejects NNPCL’s invitation, says it was disrespectful

Former Nigerian President Obasanjo is upset about an invitation from Nigeria’s national oil company (NNPCL) to tour some oil refineries. He thinks they were disrespectful in how they invited him.

During a Channels Television interview, Obasanjo explained past problems with Nigeria’s refineries. Here’s what he said exactly:

“When I was president, I wanted to do something about the three refineries we have: Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna. Aliko got a team together after I asked Shell to come and run it for us. And Shell said they wouldn’t. I said, ‘Please come and take equity’, they said no. I said, ‘Okay, don’t take equity, come and run it’, they said no.”

“Aliko got a team together and they paid $750m to take part in PPP (Public–Private Partnership) in running the refineries. My successor refunded their money, and I went to my successor; I told him what transpired; he said NNPC said they wanted the refinery and they could run it, and I said, ‘But you know they cannot run it.”

Obasanjo also added: “But I was told not too long ago that since that time, more than $2bn had been squandered on the refineries, and they still would not work.”

In response, NNPCL’s spokesperson Femi Soneye defended the company, saying: “We extend an open invitation to former President Obasanjo for a tour of the rehabilitated refineries to witness firsthand the progress made under the new NNPC Limited.”

This public invitation made Obasanjo’s team very upset. His media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, responded strongly:

“Is that the right way to invite a former president of the country? Who says Baba has even seen the statement or read the news? It is a total disrespect for the office of the former president.”

“Ask the NNPCL that as of January 2, have they written to him? Is there any official letter addressed to him, inviting him to the refinery? It is an absolute insult, and the former president cannot dignify such with a response.”

