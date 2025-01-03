NNPC responds to Obasanjo with call to inspect Port Harcourt, Warri refineries

…says similar rehabilitation efforts underway at Kaduna, old Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has invited former president Olusegun Obasanjo on a tour of the recently rehabilitated Warri and Port Harcourt refineries. This is coming after the former president cast doubt on the repairs of the refineries.

Obasanjo in a recent interview on Channels television revealed that although the NNPC was aware of its inability to effectively manage the national refineries, it rejected a $750 million offer from Aliko Dangote to manage the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries in 2007, during his administration.

He questioned why NNPC is now working with Dangote, saying, “Not only will he make it (his refinery) work, he (Dangote) will make it deliver. And whether we announce our own government refineries working or not working, it is like a man who plants 100 heaps of yam and says he planted 200 heaps. After he harvests 100 heaps of yam, he will also harvest 100 heaps of lies.”

Responding to the former president, Olufemi Soneye, corporate communications officer at NNPCL said that the company has recently achieved the complete rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PhRC) and Warri Refinery, stressing that the exercise was not the typical Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) of the past but a comprehensive overhaul designed to meet world-class standards.

He disclosed that similar efforts are underway at the old Port Harcourt Refinery and Kaduna Refinery, ensuring these facilities are enhanced and maintained to global standards for sustainable operation.

According to him, NNPC has evolved into NNPC Limited, a private entity that has transitioned from being a loss-making organization to becoming a profit-oriented global energy leader.

“Under this new model, NNPC Limited has expanded beyond oil and gas to become an integrated energy company. Our focus is not only on harnessing traditional resources but also on developing cleaner, cheaper, and sustainable energy solutions to meet Nigeria’s growing demands.

“This progress has been driven by the visionary leadership of the NNPC Limited board and the management team led by GCEO Mele Kyari, alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s transformative policies in the energy sector. Together, they have achieved unprecedented milestones, setting NNPC Limited on a path to redefine energy security for Nigeria while positioning the company as a leader on the global energy stage.

“We extend an invitation to our esteemed former president to join us in this historic journey. His wisdom and experience are invaluable, and we deeply appreciate his insights and guidance, which will always be welcomed and cherished.

“Additionally, we warmly invite President Obasanjo to tour the rehabilitated refineries and witness firsthand the progress made under the leadership of NNPC Limited.

“We remain grateful for his enduring contributions to Nigeria’s development and are committed to building a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation. Together, we can continue to ensure energy security and deliver sustainable value to all Nigerians,” Soneye said.

