Obasanjo Farms, AgriConnect partner to drive agric innovation

Obasanjo Farms has partnered with AgriConnect, a Ghana youth-focused agribusiness to drive innovation in the country’s agricultural landscape and tackle challenges limiting farmers’ productivity.

Both organisations are also set to host a summit aimed at addressing pressing challenges confronting the Nigerian agricultural sector.

Toyosi Obasanjo, a partner of Obasanjo Farms Nigeria, said the summit was dedicated to dismantling barriers and fostering collaborations among diverse stakeholders.

“By convening leaders from technology, finance, government, developmental organisations, and agriculture, we aspire to co-create actionable strategies to surmount the obstacles farmers face and fortify food security in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, by championing innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of Nigerian farmers, the summit seeks to generate actionable strategies to address food security challenges and ensure the enduring viability of Nigerian agriculture.

Obasanjo noted that the summit aims to dismantle bridges between different sectors, fostering a more unified approach to agricultural development.

The summit scheduled to hold at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, on May 31, 2024, will convene stakeholders, including technology firms spearheading farming practices and market connectivity advancements, financial institutions providing tailored support for small and large-sized agribusinesses, and governmental bodies shaping agricultural policies and regulations.