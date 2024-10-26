Obasanjo demands patronage of locally-made goods to boost FX earnings

…as Okun rice hits Ogun market November

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerians to always patronise the locally- made produce and products, saying patronage of locally-produced goods and services will address.

Obasanjo’s call follows the introduction of Okun rice brand, set to hit the market in Ogun State and it’s neighbours in November, in various sizes, ranging from 1kg to 50 kg bags.

Obasanjo, who made the call during a facility tour of 100 metric tonnes Okun rice production mill located at Asero in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, said that the consumption of locally-made produce and product such as Okun rice would ensure sustenance of the rice mill and creation of employment opportunities within value chain of the processing and packaging of locally-made paddy rice in the country.

The former president lauded Biodun Onalaja, the chief executive officer of the company for his resilience and focus in ensuring actualisation of the rice mill. He urged him to always relate well with rice farmers to ensure sustenance of production as a processing company.

He also commended Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration for encouraging private sector partnership in production of paddy rice, stressing the need for Government at all levels to continue to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Read also Obasanjo: Nigeria has what it needs to prosper but has misused it

Onalaja, the CEO of Global Business Limited,(Producer of Okun Rice), while welcoming Obasanjo to the facility, expressed appreciation to Ogun State Government for creating an enabling environment for investors’ businesses to thrive.

“The present and immediate past Commissioners for Agriculture and their Permanent Secretaries have been instrumental in our success and we appreciate their contributions.

“Our Mill has the capacity to produce 100 metric tonnes of high quality rice daily in various packaging options, ranging from 1kg to 50kg. At Okun Rice Mill, we prioritise employment opportunities sustainable agriculture and Nigeria’s food security.

“Okun Rice will be available for purchase by mid-November, 2024. Meanwhile , our Mill is open to farmers for Paddy rice processing,” he stated.

Share