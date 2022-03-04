Obasanjo: A living legend – Abiodun

Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, has felicitated with Nigeria’s former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, as he clocks 85 on Friday, March 5. In a brief statement posted on his Instagram page, Governor Abiodun showered praises on the former president, describing him as a “living legend”.

He also prayed that the former president continues to age gracefully in excellent health.

A message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta on Friday read in parts: “Not many can boast of your profile: civil war hero, federal commissioner, former chief of staff, supreme headquarters, two-term president of Nigeria, retired military general, peace maker, farmer, family man, politician, author, traditional titles’ holder, global statesman and with an earned Doctor of philosophy (Ph.D) obtained at age 80.”

The governor further said: “You remain, for us, an inspiration as a living legend and symbol of Ogun Standard of Excellence. As you clock 85 today, you still spend every moment, not just for yourself, but for the successor generations and the rest of humanity. Even at your advanced age, you keep sacrificing for security, stability, development and co-operation across Africa and the rest of the world. Your footprints remain indelible in the sands of time.

“Our prayer is that you keep trudging in excellent health on the global plain and may every stage of your life be more exciting than the previous. Happy, memorable and joyous birthday, Baba!”