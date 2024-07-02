Obajana-Benin road project hit as FG terminates contract with Mothercat, Dantata & Sowoe, others

…construction of Obajana-Benin road, others affected

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of works has announced the termination of contracts numbered 6136, 6137 and 6138 with Mothercat Ltd, Dantata & Sawoe Construction Ltd and RCC Ltd respectively.

The projects affected by this termination are the dualization of Obajana – Benin road, section II (Okene – Auchi) in Kogi/Edo State; the dualization of Obajana – Benin road, section III (Auchi – Ehor) in Edo State and the dualization of Obajana – Benin road section IV (Ehor – Benin) in Edo State.

This is according to a statement signed by Orji Uchenna Orji, the special adviser to David Umahi, the minister of works on Monday.

It stated that the termination of the contracts became neccessary in view of the inordinate delay of the affected companies in job performance and their failure, neglect and or refusal to fulfill their contractual obligations as required by the standard conditions of contract.

“And this has affected the timely completion of the projects and thus resulted in the expiration of the contracts by effluxion of time.

“The projects which were awarded on 3rd December 2012 were advertently abandoned by the contractors and no genuine commitment or good faith was shown towards executing the projects after accepting the considerations offered by the Federal Government and thereby exposing the road users to untold hardship due to the deplorable condition of the projects,” it stated.

The Minister, according to the state.ent directed the engineers in charge to take necessary steps to takeover the projects from the affected companies.

He further directed the engineers concerned to carryout measurement of work so far done by the companies in order to take the sites.

“The Federal Ministry of Works under will not condone acts of unseriousnes and sabotage by contractors whose plan is to become a clog in the wheel of progress of the Renewed Hope administration which is determined to change the ugly narrative of Nigeria’s road infrastructure. Going forward, the government will not hesitate in terminating all projects that are funded but are non-performing,” the statement read.