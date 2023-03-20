OAUSTECH holds first convocation for five sets as 26 students bags First Class

Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, will be holding the convocation ceremony for five sets of graduates of the varsity for the first time.

Addressing newsmen at the press briefing heralding the convocation ceremony on Monday, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Temi Ologunorisa, disclosed that 26 among the 982 graduates from the five sets made First Class, while 307 made Second Class Upper Division. For the Second Class Lower Division, 488 graduates were listed and 161 made Third Class.

According to him, the University started with just one faculty, School of Science, and later with two additional Schools(School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, and School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources in 2017).

At present, it has five schools including School of Management Sciences, School of Earth Sciences.

Ologunorisa revealed that the varsity is moving from a teaching institution to a research hub, saying the varsity has signed Memoranda of Understanding with several higher institutions of learning in the USA, UK, Brazil, Jamaica, The Gambia and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

He explained that the institution is poised to produce man power for the emerging blue economy.

Ologunorisa, who assumed office on February 23, 2022, disclosed that his Administration had produced a 10-year Strategic Plan which the development of the institution would be hinged on.

He said: “We are moving away from being a teaching institution to a real-time research institution.

“The school has been political neglect since the establishment by the former late governor, Olusegun Agagu. But since the assumed office of the present administration under the leadership of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, efforts had been made to move the school forward.

“We also want to plead with well-meaning Nigerians to help the school in the areas of infrastructure, so that the uncompleted projects will be done.

“We want to make the university a residential. Also we have the challenges on the issue of electricity but any time from now we will move to solar energy, we are making efforts to cover the lost grounds.”

Meanwhile, the convocation lecture entitled: “Transforming the Nigerian University System for Graduate Employability and Socio-economic Development,” would be delivered by Emeritus Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan.