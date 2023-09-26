OAU reduces school fees

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has reviewed downwards, the school fees that students of the tertiary institution must pay.

According to a statement issued on Monday, by the university’s public relations officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, the administration decreased the tuition following a meeting with the students.

Olarewaju said the student leaders were firm in their demand for a 50% fee reduction.

“Accordingly, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, graciously announced that the charges initially announced have been reduced as follows:

“For the students in Humanities, the initial sundry charges of ₦89, 200 for returning students have been reduced to #76,000 while the new students in the Humanities, the initial fees of ₦151,200 have been reduced to ₦131,000.

“For those in the Sciences and Technology, the initial charges of ₦101,200, for returning students is now ₦86,000 while the new students in the same Faculties will now pay ₦141,000 instead of the initial #163,200.

In the same vein, the returning students in the Pharmacy and College of Health Sciences will now pay #109,000, instead of ₦128,200. The new students in the same Faculties will now pay #164,000 instead of the initial charges of ₦190,000,” part of the statement stated.

It further stated that the administration of the university had approved splitting the money into two equal payments.