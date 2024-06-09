NYSC tasks Kogi corps members on good behaviour

By Victoria Nnakaike

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Kogi State, has charged corps members serving in the Kogi State Polytechnic to prove themselves worthy ambassadors of the institution.

Femi Osungbohun, Kogi State coordinator of the NYSC, gave the charge during a courtesy visit to the institution, over the weekend, while commending Salish Aogbo Usman, rector of the polytechnic, for giving priority to the welfare of corps members in his care.

Osungbohun further requested an increase in the monthly stipends for the corps members and access to the medical facilities of the institution.

“You are our major partner and I am impressed with the way corps members are being engaged in the various departments and units of the polytechnic,” Osungbohun said.

Responding, Salisu Ogbo Usman, the rector, thanked the state coordinator for his commendation, emphasising the institution’s pride in partnering with NYSC to develop corps members’ skills and abilities.

He further noted that his administration has retained a significant number of corps members who have distinguished themselves and would continue to do so.

Usman debunked the recent rumour of bandit attack on the institution, calling it a malicious political ploy to cause panic and anxiety, and vowed to take action against those responsible.

He also used the occasion to announce the increment in the monthly stipend for corps members by the present administration.

He also approved the state coordinator’s request for corps members to access medical facilities of the institution, as well as reclaimed, renovated and relocated corps members’ lodge back to the campus to ensure their safety and security.