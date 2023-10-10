NYSC decries rejection of corps members by employers

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed concern over the rejection of corps members by some employers in the northeast region.

Garinvwa Ishaya, the NYSC director in charge of the zone, stated this at a one-day Corps Employers’ Forum, on Monday in Yola.

The theme of the workshop was “Deepening corps employers participation towards improved welfare and security of corps members”.

He said the trend was discouraging to the corps members and the scheme, adding that they should be accorded enabling environments in their places of primary assignment to contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

“The scheme was established to add value to our socio-economic development as a nation and it has made a tremendous impact in further uniting the country.

“We passionately appeal to employers to always accept corps members deployed to their organisations for the prosperity of the scheme and the nation at large.

“Employers are expected to make statutory welfare provisions for corps members to cover their transportation and accommodation,” he said.

He, therefore, urged state governments to provide decent accommodation for the corps members and sought the support of local council chairmen towards promoting the objectives of the scheme.

Earlier, the NYSC state coordinator in Adamawa, said the forum would enable the participants to brainstorm and exchange ideas on implementing its mandate as well as get feedback on the scheme,

The NYSC northeast zonal office supervises Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe and Borno.