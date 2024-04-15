Nwifuru celebrates Ogbuinya, makes case for increased judiciary funding

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State had celebrated Justice Obande Ogbuinya over his elevation to the Supreme Court’s bench, calling for increased funding of the Nigeria’s judiciary in order for them t dispense justice for the greater good of the people.

Governor Nwifuru spoke at Umuogudu-Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during the Thanksgiving Service organized by Justice Obande Ogbuinya to mark his elevation to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Governor Nwifuru however commended the judiciary for living up to its mandate as the last hope of the common man.

The governor noted that unless there is adequate attention to increased funding of the judiciary, the dispensation of justice would be adversely affected.

The governor emphasized the need for increased remuneration of judges for effective justice delivery, urging Justice Obande Ogbuinya, to steer clear of corrupt politicians.

“Let us allow the judges to do their work. Let us strive to make our judges comfortable and truly independent. (speaking to Justice Ogbuinya) Don’t allow the politicians to destroy you.

“He is the man we know very well. He is a dedicated and a very humble man. Justice Obande is disciplined and very intelligent”.