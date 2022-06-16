NVMA calls for quick rebuilding of Unijos vet hospital

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) in a statement signed by Gloria Daminabo, its national publicity secretary, has called on both federal and state governments, corporate organisations, and other stakeholders to support the quick rebuilding of the University of Jos Veterinary Teaching Hospital in order to restore its activities and essential services.

The hospital had been reduced to ruins from the June 9 inferno, when a loaded petrol tanker lost control and crashed into its premises.

The NVMA expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as a huge loss not just to the University of Jos, but to the veterinary profession in Nigeria and the nation as a whole.

“The teaching hospital is a pride of the veterinary profession in Nigeria on which situates the Animal coded side of Food Security and Safety, Animal Assisted General Security, Public Health, Wildlife Diversity, and Population Control,” Daminabo said.

According to the statement, facilities that were destroyed by the fire were listed to include the public health laboratory and all its equipment, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), treatment rooms, Parasitology laboratory, all consulting rooms, pharmacy, and security post.

“The NVMA sympathises with the University of Jos community and Plateau State on this terrible situation,” she said, assuring that the association will continue in its role to preserve humanity through promoting animal health and welfare.