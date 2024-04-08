NUTM seeks partnership with AfDB on upskilling African youth

The management of the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) have met with Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire to discuss upskilling of African youth for the continent’s development.

Kayoed Abbas, the brand and communication manager at NUTM made this known recently in a chat with BusinessDay.

According to him the meeting explored collaborations opportunities between NUTM and AfDB via the bank’s existing programmes and new opportunities.

“Both institutions expressed enthusiasm about working together to address skills gaps, promote entrepreneurship, and create economic opportunities for Africa’s burgeoning youth population,” he said.

Adesina speaking at the occasion highlighted that the alignment of NUTM’s bold vision with AfDB’s mission of accelerating Africa’s economic transformation through initiatives that empower African youth.

The seasoned banker commended NUTM and reiterated AfDB’s commitment to harnesses the power of education and skills development as catalysts for economic growth and social progress across the continent.

Omobola Johnson, a board member at NUTM pointed out that the institution is working towards building a strong brand that will resonate globally and produce technology leaders like the Indian Institute of Technology.

She described the unique independent model of NUTM which ensures its strong focus on achieving world class standards.

Demola Adeyemi-Bero, another board member at NUTM in his speech emphasised the university’s strong industry focus and described the ecosystem approach to integrating industry and academia to tackle real-world challenges across various sectors.

Babs Omotowa, the president and board member of the university, stated that the NUTM’s ambition is to build a top 50 STEM university that would become the MIT of Africa.

He described institution’s unique attributes including the world class faculty; industry focused curriculum and partnerships with Ivy League and Russell group universities.

He shared the impact the university’s alumni were making as entrepreneurs, for instance, creating jobs, and change-makers in corporations.

“NUTM remains committed to fostering collaborations that amplify impact on African youth and contribute to the continent’s sustainable development goals,” he noted.