NURTW won’t threaten security in Lagos – Omotoso

Lagos State Commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has allayed the fears that security in Lagos could be threatened as a result of the disagreement between the national and state council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Omotoso spoke on Television Continental (TVC) programme, “This Morning”, on Thursday, reassuring the residents and visitors of their safety.

According to Omotosho, a committee is being set up to handle the affairs of all parks so that law-abiding citizens can go about their daily activities without fear.

“NURTW operates in a sector that has relevance to everybody living in Lagos, which is transportation. However, they are just a union of artisans and the likes, but not a force that cannot be controlled by the government.

“I want to allay the fear of citizens as the government will set up a committee comprising stakeholders in the sector, who will take over the running of the motor parks and garages”.

Read also: Reps ask security agencies to enforce banditry proscription order

On curbing what a caller described as the “excesses” of the NURTW, the commissioner said the government suspended their operation to avert a crisis that may arise from the disagreement between the national body and the local chapter. Security agencies have been detailed to maintain peace, he added.

“Let me also debunk the erroneous story being circulated on the social media about the union fighting back. I want to advise that our people should learn to take their information from credible sources to avoid misinformation,” Omotoso said.

On a 22-year-old lady, Bamishe, who disappeared after riding a BRT bus and was later found dead, the commissioner said the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu personally commiserated with the family and promised that justice will be done in the “unfortunate’’ matter.

Asked about the safety of BRT buses, the Omotosho said “BRT buses are still very safe. Since the deployment of the cowry card in 2020, the buses have ferried over 40 million passengers. This is the first time this has happened and it is regrettable. The imported buses have cameras while the ones bought from local manufacturers do not have. However, the unfortunate incident has put the government on its toes to ensure that cameras are installed in the latter”.

Omotoso, again, reassured Lagosians that the government is on top of the security of its citizens at motor parks as the activities of the NURTW remain suspended.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has wadded into the crisis between the national leadership of NURTW and its Lagos State council. The NLC is already talking to both parties with a view to resolving the disagreement.