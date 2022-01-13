NUJ mourns ex-Governor Alao-Akala’s passing

On Wednesday, the Oyo Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) mourned the demise of one of the Oyo state’s past civilian governors, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Akala who died at the age of 71 according to the Union was “an administrator par excellence, cheerful giver and a political giant”.

In a press statement jointly signed by NUJ Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, the Union noted some of Akala’s notable achievements to include Alao-Akala roads in Ibadan, an indelible milestone infrastructure that would outlive many generations.

Read also: Alao-Akala Former Oyo state governor dies at 71

He recorded massive human and infrastructure development across the state during his tenure, especially in the areas of human capital development, education, health, the building of roads and promotion of private and public sporting activities.

The statement also reads; “It is on record that he made it possible for people to attend schools and had sheltered. The sizeable number of people also became emergency millionaires as he made sure government projects and programmes were handled by the people of the State to ward off capital flight.

He made indelible marks in Nigeria’s political history and remained one of the most colourful governors and one who brought democratic dividends to the doorsteps of downtrodden masses of the State.

“We pray for God’s mercy on his shortcomings and repose of his soul.”