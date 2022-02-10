NUC reviews Universities curriculum, adds 50 programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has finalised a new curriculum for Nigerian Universities. The Commission increased the number of programmes from 188 to 238 and disciplines from 14 to 17.

The NUC had inaugurated a committee of experts to create a new Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (MAS) for Universities, from the current MAS which started in 1989 and was “largely prescriptive”.

The commission in its latest bulletin informed that the committee of experts drawn from various disciplines in Universities has finalized activities that began within the last one year and turned in a report on the new core curriculum and MAS documents.

Abubakar Rasheed, executive secretary, National Universities Commission, noted that the review of the MAS curriculum by 2004, led to the evolution of the Benchmark MAS with other forms of review conducted in 2007.

He, however, said successive attempts to review the developed BMAS further in 2011 and 2018 were not successful.

He highlighted that several online reviews had gone into the process since the last 10 months, with a robust engagement by representatives of the various academia in diverse fields, professional bodies and the private sector, getting the document to now face-to-face review by the stakeholders.

Rasheed expressed his delight and confidence in the caliber of experts and human resources assembled to harmonise the reviewed documents and their robust contributions which would bring more impetus to the nation’s quest for national and international development.

He assured the experts and Nigerians of NUC’s unflinching support for the continuous efforts.