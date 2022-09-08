NSSF intervention impacts 14m Nigerians in one year

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), a non-profit organization set up to transform the vulnerable, has within one year of its operation positively affected the lives of over 14 million Nigerians.

Also, over 400 Nigerian youth have been empowered through the WeNaija campaigns, while 1.6 million lives have been vaccinated.

NSSF priority areas are supporting vulnerable groups, primary healthcare systems strengthening, and reskilling and retooling Nigerians.

Within the one-year period also, 100 youths were given seed money to enhance their vocational skills and business startup.

Giving the breakdown of the organisation’s achievements after one year, in Lagos, Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, general manager and chief executive officer of NSSF, said the Nigeria Solidarity Support fund is securing commitments to tackling poverty through multiple pathways targeting all sectors.

She noted that 95.1million Nigerians live in extreme poverty, indicating more than 46.7 percent of the population.

“Nigeria needs a movement of citizens participating in development: youth, leaders and influencers. Supporting a national response call across 36 states, the NSSF will mobilize action across Nigeria,” she said.

According to her, 12,000 healthcare workers were trained in safe immunization programs, while 12 million people were reached through the vaccine advocacy campaign.

The organisation is seeking partnership with the Nigerians citizens both at home and in Diaspora, multinational organizations, philanthropists and corporate organizations to raise N2 billion yearly to support strategic interventions and developments in Nigeria.

NSSF is a multi-donor institutional mechanism for mobilizing funds earmarked to support interventions that help achieve strategic priorities of supporting vulnerable populations, building health systems resilience, and reskilling the Nigerian youths in a post-COVID era.