NSIPA probe:Tinubu names Edu probe panel Chairman

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday announced the establishment of a special probe panel headed by Wale Edu, Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, as Chairman.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this followed the announcement of a six-week suspension of the four programmes under the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA)

He disclosed that the President approved the establishment of the Special Presidential Panel, which is expected to thoroughly audit the existing financial framework of the NSIP and its policy guidelines.

According to him, “This Special Presidential Panel is tasked with immediately undertaking a comprehensive review and audit of existing financial frameworks and policy guidelines of the social investment programmes to implement a total re-engineering of the financial architecture of the programmes with detailed modification to procedures guiding the programmes’ implementation moving forward.

The Special Presidential Panel comprises of ministers representing strategic sectors and will ensure a multi-disciplinary approach to the reform effort.

Other members of the Presidential panel include Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

The panel also has Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, as a member.

Others are Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation,

Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy – Member, the Minister of State for Youth, will also serve in the committee as a Member

The Statement said President Tinubu anticipates that this Special Presidential Panel will validate the confidence reposed in it by winning back all lost public confidence in these vital programmes over the years.

The Presidential panel is also expected to usher in a new era of operation based on open and accountable governance frameworks that will prove impervious to abuse and incompetence for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households across our nation.

Recall that the President had on Friday announced the suspension of all the NSIP Programs for the next six months to enable the federal government to reshape it for better efficiency.