NSE to commemorate International Women’s Day 2021

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will join securities exchanges all over the world to commemorate International Women’s Day 2021 and host its 7th Annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality on Monday, 8 March 2021.

In collaboration with Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative, United Nations (UN) Women, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), the event will hold virtually building on the global theme, #ChooseToChallenge and will culminate in a digital Closing Gong Ceremony. Members of the stockbroking community, analysts, regulators, media and other interested participants can register via the link: http://bit.ly/nse-iwd-2021

Consistent with The Exchange’s objectives to accelerate progress and impact on the advancement of women across all spheres of life, the event will feature discussions that highlight the business case to challenge the norm.

Confirmed speakers at the event include Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President, National Council, NSE; Catherine Nwakaego Echeozo, 2nd Vice President, National Council, NSE; Fatimah Bintah Bello–Ismail, Ordinary Member, National Council, NSE; Erelu Angela Adebayo, Ordinary Member, National Council, NSE; Opunimi Akinkugbe, Founder, Director, Bestman Games; Oscar N. Onyema, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NSE; Tinuade Awe, Executive Director, Regulation, NSE; Bola Adeeko, Divisional Head, Shared Services, NSE; Kevin Njiraini, Regional Director, Southern Africa & Nigeria, International Finance Corporation (IFC); Oluwasoromidayo George, Chairperson, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Network Nigeria; Lansana Wonneh, United Nations (UN) Women Deputy Representative, Nigeria and ECOWAS; Patrick Akinwuntan, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria; Ivana Osagie, Founder, Professional Women Roundtable (PWR); and Eme Esien Lore, Nigeria Country Manager, IFC.

The webinar will also feature a special focus on the peer-to-peer learning programme under the Nigeria2Equal programme, a three-year project towards which the IFC will collaborate with the NSE to reduce employment and entrepreneurship gaps in Nigeria through the private sector.