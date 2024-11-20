NSCDC repels bandits’ ambush, kills 50 in Kaduna

A special squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) neutralized 59 bandits who ambushed them in Kaduna State.

The attack occurred shortly after the squad concluded a patrol of the national grid installation in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learnt that the ambush happened at around 3:40 p.m. in the Farin-Kasa area of Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna.

The squad, comprising nine officers and 71 operatives from the Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad (CG SIS), the Federal Capital Territory Command, and the Kaduna State Command, had been conducting surveillance along critical flashpoints.

Babawale Afolabi, Corps spokesperson confirmed the incident, disclosing that seven personnel were still “missing in action” as of press time.

He explained that the team was crossing from the Shiroro axis after monitoring the installations.

He said that this operation followed a recent national blackout caused by repeated attacks on power infrastructure by bandits.

According to him, the alarming trend prompted Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General, to deploy a special monitoring squad to safeguard the facilities.

Afolabi revealed that the NSCDC convoy encountered stranded expatriates in Dagwachi village, Niger State, who were returning from a mining site and sought protection through the Farin-Kasa route.

“Unbeknownst to them, over 200 armed Boko Haram insurgents had laid an ambush at the Farin-Kasa hilltop, targeting the convoy as part of a revenge mission against security forces.

“The terrorists opened fire using sophisticated weapons, but the NSCDC operatives fought back and neutralized over 50 attackers in the ensuing gunfight”, Afolabi said.

He added that several operatives sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at medical facilities, while efforts are ongoing to locate the missing officers.

Audi condemned the attack as “callous and unfortunate,” emphasizing that it was part of a worrying trend of assaults on security personnel.

He reassured Nigerians that the Corps remains committed to its mandate of protecting critical national assets despite these challenges.

“The NSCDC will not be deterred by these attacks as we work to secure the nation’s infrastructure and contribute to President Bola Tinubu’s agenda of revamping the power sector for stable electricity supply,” he added.

