NSCDC parades fake investors, job scammers in Kogi

The Kogi State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded one Faruk Abdullahi for an alleged procurement of a fake employment letter of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Authority (NIMASA) to Sule Abdullahi at the cost of N2 million.

The command also paraded one Chimezie, who allegedly collected N1 million from AbdulBanu Ibrahim with the intent to help him invest in a coal mining business, while Atahiru Abuh was nabbed for failing to deliver a car to Aishat Abuh after collecting N1.7m from her.

Parading the culprits at the command headquarters in Lokoja, Ahmad Ghandi, an assistant commandant general, with the security agency, said the suspects were arrested following a series of complaints by the victims. He said that on a discreet investigation, the employment letter procured for one Sule Darlington by Faruk Abdul, male, 31, proved to be fake which prompted the command to swing into action and arrest him in his hideout within the state.

Ghandi added that on receipt of the complaint by AbdulBanu Ibrahim, that one Chimezie has swindled him of his hard-earned money, which he invested with the suspect for coal mining business, security operatives launched a manhunt for Chimezie, and arrested him from his hideout in Ankpa, Kogi State. Similarly, Atahiru Kebi was tracked down in his hideout at Anambra State for failure to deliver a car to Abuh after he had collected N1.7m for the transaction.

Ghandi said all the suspects have confessed to their various crimes and promised to prosecute them in the law court after the completion of an investigation.