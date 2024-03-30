NSCDC deploys 4,820 officers in Kwara, Osun for security at Easter

As Nigeria joins the World to celebrate 2024 Easter festival, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 3,300 officers in Kwara State and 1,520 officers in Osun State to maintain law and order as well as safety and security in the two Southwestern States during the Easter.

Speaking about the deployment, Umar Mohammed, Kwara State Commandant of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said he had ordered the deployment of 3,300 personnel across various locations in Kwara State.

He noted that the deployment was essential to preempt any potential disruptions of law and order before, during, and after the Easter celebrations.

Umar explained that, personnel were drawn from various specialized units within the corps, including the Armed Squad, Anti-Vandal Monitoring Unit, Special Female Squad, Intelligence department, Agro Rangers and the Counter Terrorism Unit, all geared towards ensuring adequate protection of lives and property of law abiding citizens in the State.

A statement by Ayoola Micheal Shola, the CDPRO state command

said he equally directed Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and Heads of Tactical Units of the Command to deploy officers and men to various locations such as recreational facilities, churches, motor parks and shopping complexes to prevent mischief makers from causing any form of mayhem during and after the Easter celebration.

Meanwhile, Michael Adaralewa, the Osun State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said that a total number of 1,520 personnel had been deployed for covert and overt operation during the Easter celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by ASC Kehinde Adeleke, the spokesperson of the command.

According to the statement, Adaralewa directed the Area Commanders and Divisional officers in all local governments and area commands across the State to deploy effective operational teams for constant patrol of every nooks and crannies of the state to ensure criminally minded people do not have a hiding place to operate before, during and after this year’s Easter celebration.

The team which comprised of the State Command Tactical Teams such as: Counter Terrorism Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Special Armed Squad, Female Armed Squad, Disaster Management Unit and Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear and Explosive Unit were to providing security for citizens and residents of the state.

The deployed teams would also protect critical national asset in the state.

The statement further reads that “Officers shall be deployed to public places, worship centres, recreation centres, shopping malls, identified criminal’s hideouts and would discharge their duties with respect to fundamental human rights.”