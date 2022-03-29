NRC suspends train operation along Abuja-Kaduna route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has suspended train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

This followed a suspected terrorist attack on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train which derailed after explosives believed to be planted on the rail track went off close to Rigasa area of Kaduna state on Monday.

Announcing the suspension of operation along the Abuja-Kaduna route via its official twitter handle @Official_NRC on Tuesday, the NRC explained that the suspension was due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended. Further communication would be given in due course.”

More details to follow….