NPAN gives members November 1 deadline to establish Internal Ombudsman Mechanism

The Executive Council of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has given its members November 1, 2021, as a deadline to establish Internal Ombudsman Mechanism, as part of efforts to improve self-regulation in the industry.

Rising after its meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, held at the NPAN Secretariat in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos, the group among other matters, deliberated on the regulatory framework for media operatives within the respective member organisations and the industry at large.

They, therefore, gave a November 1, 2021, deadline for each member to empanel an Internal Ombudsman mechanism, according to the communique signed by Kabiru A. Yusuf, president, Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

This is even as steps are being quickened to empanel at the industry level, a workable, quick and responsive system to address public complaints and concerns on mis-steps by the media and its operatives.

The internal Ombudsman is to ensure that the news organisation keeps to the canons of journalism practice and the code of ethics; to mediate in conflicts stemming from internal or external pressures; to keep news organisation honest and accountable to the public for news reported; to ensure that the public’s right to know is protected.

The Internal Ombudsman in discharging its responsibilities is expected to work with the following tools – The Nigeria Union Of Journalists ((NUJ) Code of Ethics; The canons of journalism practice as encapsulated in FOBAC, which stands for Fairness, Objectivity, Balance, Accuracy and Completeness.

The Council also resolved to unfold soon, a global Ombudsman structure for the entire industry and the modalities for same, while reaffirming its commitment to responsible journalism, at all times.