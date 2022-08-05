NPA moves to reconstruct collapsed berths in Rivers Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it has concluded plans with terminal operators to reconstruct collapsed berths at the Rivers Port in Port Harcourt, in order to encourage the routing of more ships and imports to the eastern ports.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, the managing director of NPA, stated this in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Thursday, during official visit to the port. According to Bello-Koko, the authority has given BUA Terminal, one of the terminal operators, the final approval for the submitted design, which means the NPA expects construction should commence soon.

According to him, the berths 5 to 8 of the BUA Terminal that were built in the 1920s, collapsed years back.

“They have really decayed which was why we decommissioned some of them but the agreement is for BUA to reconstruct some of them,” he said.

Bello-Koko, however, said the NPA was dissatisfied with the speed at which BUA is carrying out the repair works. He believed that the reconstruction should have started a few months ago.

“We understand the need to plan properly but that plan is over and we expect that they should have resumed reconstruction on those berths,” he said.

For the Ports and Terminal Operators Nigeria Limited (PTOL), he said, the operator has a development plan that involves bringing down some of the shades in the terminal to improve the stacking areas and increase the terminal’s ability to handle more cargoes.

The MD said that the PTOL terminal also has some collapsed berths, which the NPA is discussing with them on how to rehabilitate to allow bigger vessels berth at Rivers port.

“We are very serious about the need to increase traffic to the Eastern Ports that way we can decongest Lagos Ports. Though, most of these ports have draft limitations and we are looking at dredging deeper so that bigger vessels can come and enable economy of scale. We are beginning to see increase activities in Onne Port, which we are happy about,” he said.

On the access road, the NPA boss said there was a need to rehabilitate the roads, which is outside the purview of the Nigerian Ports Authority, but that they are working with relevant government agencies to see to that.

He said there was synergy between the federal ministry of transportation and federal ministry of works, adding that the Federal Government was serious about repairing all access roads to the port, which has happened in Lagos.

On using tariff rebate to attract patronage to the eastern ports, Bello-Koko said that years ago the NPA gave the terminal operators a tariff rebate that did not translate to traffic as it relates to the port.

“We are discussing with the terminal operators and we may come up with a higher or lower rebate but we will put a timeline to see the impact of the rebate. Some of the terminals have started getting involved with processing export which is key to the NPA and the country at large. It is one of the things that would determine the amount of rebate to give to the terminal operators,” he added.