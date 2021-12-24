NPA appoints seven new GMs, 10 AGMs

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the appointment of seven General Managers and 10 Assistant General Managers in line with the management’s commitment to employees’ motivation and service excellence.

The new General Managers includes Moltok Josephine Adar, formerly the assistant general manager – Overseas Office and now general manager, Servicom; Ahmad M. Umar, formerly the assistant general manager, Accounts and now the general manager, Human Resources; Sheidu-Shabi Khadija Ife, formerly the assistant general manager, Environment and now the general manager MD’s Office; and Ngini Chukwuma, formerly assistant general manager, Facility Management and now the general manager, Lands and Asset Administration.

Others are Ibrahim Nasiru, formerly the assistant general manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, who is now the general manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications while Odunsi Opeoluwa, formerly the assistant general manager, Finance and now the new general manager, Finance; and Mohammed Shehu, formerly the assistant general manager, Procurement has now taking over as the general manager, Tariff & Billing.

While congratulating the new heads of divisions on their appointments, Mohammed Bello-Koko, acting managing director of the NPA, admonished the newly promoted staff to regard their new appointments as a call to duty and service to the nation.

He urged them to commit their optimal best to achieving the vision of the Authority.

The appointment, according to a statement by Ibrahim Nasiru, general manager of Corporate and Strategic Communications, takes immediate effect.

The statement, however, did not give the details of the newly appointed assistant general managers.