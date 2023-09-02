Nottingham Forest look to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as Chelsea aim to wrap up a week of home games with a triumphant third consecutive victory, hosting Nottingham Forest in what promises to be an epic battle this afternoon.

Under the astute leadership of Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea recently sailed to victory against Luton in the Premier League but faced a stiffer challenge in the Carabao Cup clash against League Two’s AFC Wimbledon. With the international break looming, the Blues are determined to secure a resounding win, hoping to ride the wave of positivity into the hiatus while fans eagerly assess Pochettino’s early tenure.

For Nottingham Forest, the gruelling series of away games continues, following narrow defeats against Arsenal and Manchester United, with a daunting visit to Manchester City on the horizon after the Chelsea encounter. Their season has been nothing short of heart-pounding, with each of their four matches witnessing late-game drama. Brace yourselves for another rollercoaster encounter in the heart of the capital.

Date, kick-off time, and venue

Mark your calendars! Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest is set to kick off at 3 pm today, on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The battleground for this epic clash is Stamford Bridge in the vibrant city of London.

Team news

In the Chelsea camp, Levi Colwill is expected to recover from a minor knee knock suffered midweek, though Romeo Lavia’s availability remains uncertain. Pochettino faces the challenge of an injury-ridden squad, with the likes of Armando Broja, Benoit Badiashile, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Carney Chukwuemeka sidelined. Cole Palmer, a Deadline Day signing, is poised to make his debut.

For Nottingham Forest, Joe Worrall returns from suspension, boosting their defence. Forest also hopes to introduce a couple of fresh signings into their lineup. However, they will miss the services of Wayne Hennessey, Scott McKenna, and Orel Mangala, with Danilo facing doubts due to a hamstring issue. Felipe could return, but notable arrivals like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Dominguez, and Odysseas Vlachodimos are unavailable.