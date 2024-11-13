North records highest road crashes in Q2 2024 as total Incidents stood at 2,404

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The North-Central zone recorded the highest number of road traffic crashes in Q2 2024, with 867 incidents, according to the latest Road Transport data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This was as the NBS reported a total of 2,404 crashes in the period.

The report showed the north-central was followed closely by the South-West with 661, while the South-East had the least with 119. Similarly, the North-Central reported the highest number of casualties with 3,020, followed by the South-West with 2,019, while the South-South recorded the least with 452.

The total crash is however a decrease of 9.69% from the 2,662 recorded in Q1 and an 18.98% fall from 2,967 in Q2 2023.

“Of all crashes, serious cases stood top in Q2 2024 with 1,525 compared to fatal and minor cases with 661 and 218 respectively. In addition, the three categories of cases (fatal, serious, and minor) declined in the quarter under review relative to the preceding quarter.”

A total of 1,076 males were killed in Q2 2024, accounting for 82.45%. Also, a total of 5,837 males were injured during the period, indicating 76.30%.

The NBS also reported that a total of 3,612 vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in Q2 2024, lower compared to the previous quarter which recorded 3,952, indicating a decrease of 8.60%.

