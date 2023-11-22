Non-scheduled maintenance disrupts Dana Air flight

Dana Air aircraft on Wednesday suffered operational challenges due to a non-scheduled maintenance of its aircraft which led the disruption of the airline’s schedule, the airline has disclosed.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos for Nnamdi Azikiwe airport, Abuja but could no longer operate as the pilot requested some maintenance and checks be carried out.

Read also: Dana Air, NESG partnership: Patriotic, resilient CSR for economic growth, development

In a statement by management of the airline, it stated that passengers on the affected flights have been provided options and issues resolved.

The airline has also debunked reports suggesting that one of its engines exploded shortly before take off.

“Our attention has been drawn to an online post suggesting that one of our engines exploded shortly before take off.

Ordinary, we wouldn’t have given such a baseless and unfounded post from the x handle the attention it is seeking, but for the benefit of enlightenment and our valued guests who have shown better understanding,” the airline added.