Nominations open for Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards 2021

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) has announced the opening of nominations for NHEA 2021.

Wale Alabi, project director, NHEA made this known recently when unveiling the theme ‘Celebrating Healthcare Heroes’.

Alabi said the LOC hopes to continuously use the platform presented by this award to celebrate all those who have contributed in one way or the other to help our nation battle the healthcare challenges of 2020 which were further exacerbated by COVID-19.

He advises various stakeholders to visit the award website, www.nigeriahealthawards.com.ng to make their nominations.

The nomination will close at midnight on Saturday, May 22, 2021, while the event will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He added that nominations can be made for corporate or individual categories by any member of the public. You can either nominate online or download the nomination form.

Read Also: Univasa pushes into PH market with new cars, health insurance to drivers

“NHEA is the Oscar of Nigeria healthcare awards. In the last seven years, the award has grown to become a point of reference in the industry. We would continue to do our best in order not to abuse the confidence placed on us,” he said.

“Moreover, we were unable to hold the award in 2020 due to the challenging situation presented by the ravaging coronavirus then.

“With new improvement and present level of technology, we believe we are in a better position to hold the event this year,” Alabi added.

Also, Moses Braimah, director of marketing, communication, and strategy, NHEA said that the award is gaining acceptance and awareness among key stakeholders.

Braimah noted that the award focuses on outstanding performance, creation of new business models, recognition of those who embrace new trends, market leadership, and inspirational performance among others.

Braimah also said that about 28 awards and recognitions will be presented at the ceremony adding that It is made up of five main categories; Special Recognition Awards, Special Awards, Healthcare Delivery Services, Biomedical Technology, and Pharmaceuticals.

“Some of the awards up for grabs include; The Lifetime Achievements Award, Most Responsive COVID-19 State Government of the Year, Most Outstanding COVID-19 State Health Commissioner of the Year, Most Outstanding COVID – 19 Support Public Laboratory Company of the Year, Most Outstanding COVID – 19 Support Private Laboratory Company of the Year, and Most Outstanding COVID – 19 CSR Health Project of the Year.

“Others are; Outstanding Healthcare Financial Institution of the Year, Outstanding NGO Support Company of the Year, Healthcare Media Excellence Award-Print, Healthcare Media Excellence Award-Online, Healthcare Media Excellence Award- Broadcast, Biomedical Engineering Service Company of the Year, IVF Service Provider of the Year, Dialysis Service Provider of the Year, Technology-Driven Pharmaceutical Distributor of the Year, Most Improved Pharmaceutical Retail Outlet of the Year among others,” he said.

NHEA is organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.