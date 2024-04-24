Nollywood veteran, Zulu Adigwe dies

Zulu Adigwe, a Nollywood veteran actor is dead. News of his death surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Adigwe’s death was announced by a movie producer, Stanley Nwoko, in a post on his Instagram page .

Mourning the actor, Nwoko wrote, “Rest in peace, good actor.”

Adigwe’s death is coming two weeks after Junior Pope and three other Nollywood actors died in a boat accident in Anam River.

The actors were said to be on their way to a location when the incident occurred.

The Enugu-born actor is popular for portraying fatherly characters in Nigerian movies.

During his career, Adigwe was famous in the movies: “Living in Bondage”, “Breaking Free”, and many others.

This year, Nollywood has lost six of its actors: Sisi Quadri, Mr. Ibu, Amaechi Muonagor, Andy Best, Jumoke Aderounmu and Junior Pope.